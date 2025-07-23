Ex-Astronomer CEO Andy Byron’s wife reportedly hiding in Maine Mansion after viral Coldplay clip with Kristin Cabot

Megan Byron, the wife of former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, is reportedly lying low in a $2.4 million Kennebunk, Maine mansion following her husband’s viral kiss-cam moment with a colleague at a Coldplay concert.

50-year-old Megan has left the couple’s multi-million-dollar home in Northborough, Massachusetts and taken refuge in a 4,169-square-foot residence some 100 miles away, according to a Daily Mail report. The four-bedroom property has seen a stream of family members and friends visiting her in recent days.

While Megan has not made any public statements since the incident, she has removed her husband's name from her social media accounts and reverted to her maiden name, Kerrigan.

A kiss-cam scandal goes viral The scandal erupted on July 16 when Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot, the head of HR at Astronomer, were caught on the kiss cam during Coldplay’s concert at Foxborough Stadium near Boston. The pair were seen cozying up, prompting Coldplay frontman Chris Martin to quip, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy.”

Cabot appeared visibly panicked, covering her face, while Byron quickly ducked out of camera view. The moment set off a storm of speculation on social media.