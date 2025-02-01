Excited to watch John Cena at Royal Rumble 2025? Check the WWE star’s net worth and how many millions his movies earned

WWE legend John Cena, a 16-time world champion, is the top favourite to win the 2025 Royal Rumble. Currently on his retirement tour, Cena announced his participation during Raw’s Netflix debut.

Despite strong competition, Cena is still expected to secure a WrestleMania spot and aim for a record-breaking 17th world title. Predictions suggest he could win what is being promoted as his final Royal Rumble match. Let’s take a look at John Cena’s net worth.

John Cena Net Worth The American wrestler-actor is a former rapper with a net worth of $80 million ( ₹693 crore at present rate), as per Celebrity Net Worth. He started wrestling in 1999 and joined WWE in 2001. Then, he became one of its biggest stars.

Cena is known for his catchphrase “You Can’t See Me” and his signature move, Attitude Adjustment. He has also won five US Championships and four Tag Team titles and has been WWE’s top merchandise seller multiple times.

John Cena movies Beyond wrestling, John Cena has starred in movies like The Marine, Fast and Furious and Trainwreck. He has hosted shows like Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?.

In 2024, he had three movie releases: Argylle, Ricky Stanicky and Jackpot!. As a lead actor, John Cena has been quite successful in the film business. His movies have collected more than $518 million (over ₹4,490 crore) worldwide, as per The Numbers.

John Cena at Anant Ambani wedding John Cena was among the international celebrities who attended the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Indian fans saw the WWE star in Indian attire.

John Cena at Anant Ambani wedding (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

When asked about the food at the wedding, he said it was “fantastic”.

“The Ambani wedding had its fair share of cuisine, but they also did Indian food and Indian street food very well. The food was fantastic. I had a short stay. I would love to go back and be able to try some more Indian food,” he told ANI.

How to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2025 in India WWE fans in India can watch Royal Rumble 2025 online on the SonyLIV app. TV viewers can also tune in to the Sony Sports Networks. The event starts at 4:30 AM on February 2.