Costco’s new policy takes effect from September 1. What it means and why some shoppers won’t get in early

Starting September 1, 2025, Costco will officially enforce its new membership policy, giving Executive Members exclusive early access to stores. The rule, first announced in June, allows shoppers with the $130 annual Executive Membership to enter one hour before other customers.

As per a People report, under the new rule, Executive Members can shop between 9 am and 10 am local time, with the exception of Saturdays, when the early window ends at 9:30 am. Customers with the Gold Star ($65) or Business Membership ($65) will not be allowed in during this exclusive period.

The end of the grace period Although the policy technically began on June 30, Costco gave customers a grace period till August 31. During this time, all members could enter early while adjusting to the change. Starting this September, however, employees will turn away non-Executive members who try to enter before 10 am.

Why did Costco make this change? According to an email sent to employees and seen by Business Insider, Costco said, “Our Executive Members are our most loyal members, and we want to reward them for their commitment.”

Executive Members make up less than half of Costco's total membership, but they account for a staggering 73 per cent of the company’s sales. Costco is giving them more perks, including a $10 monthly credit on eligible online orders over $150, which was also introduced in June.

What this means for shoppers • Executive Members: Enjoy early access and extra perks.

• Gold Star & Business Members: Must wait until 10 am to shop.

• Entry will be strictly enforced at store doors.

With over 200 locations across the US, the rule will affect millions of Costco shoppers starting this fall.

Customer backlash While the move rewards high-spending customers, not everyone is happy. Some shoppers say the policy “punishes” or “alienates” regular members, especially in locations where stores already open at 9 am, People reported. Those members now lose an hour of shopping unless they upgrade.

FAQs 1. What is Costco’s new policy starting September 1, 2025? Only Executive Members will be allowed to shop from 9 am to 10 am daily (until 9:30 am on Saturdays). Other members must wait until after.

2. How much does Costco’s Executive Membership cost? The Executive Membership costs $130 annually, compared to the $65 Gold Star or Business Membership.