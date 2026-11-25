US President Donald Trump has continued the White House's annual Thanksgiving turkey-pardoning tradition, granting two turkeys named Freedom and Feathers a presidential reprieve from ending up on the dinner table. The birds will spend the rest of their lives at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas.

The annual ceremony is one of the lighter moments on the US President's calendar, offering a break from politics and policy in the run-up to Thanksgiving. While the tradition has become synonymous with the White House, the formal presidential turkey pardon beginning in 1989.

Trump's latest ceremony was the 79th turkey pardoning, according to the White House. However, the tradition of sparing Thanksgiving turkeys did not become an annual presidential ritual until the administration of George H.W. Bush.

Why does the US President pardon turkeys before Thanksgiving? The presidential turkey pardon is a symbolic White House tradition in which the US President spares one or two turkeys from being slaughtered for Thanksgiving dinner. The pardoned birds are typically sent to farms, universities or agricultural centres, where they live out their remaining days.

Turkeys have been presented to US presidents as holiday gifts for decades, often as symbols of patriotism, goodwill and festive cheer. Historical records suggest that the practice of sending birds to the White House dates back to the 1870s.

Over time, what began as a holiday gift-giving practice evolved into a ceremonial event in which the President formally announces that the turkey will not be served for Thanksgiving.

Who was the first US President to pardon a turkey? The origins of the presidential turkey pardon are often traced to Abraham Lincoln's administration.

In 1863, Lincoln reportedly spared a turkey intended for Christmas dinner after his young son, Tad, pleaded for the bird's life. The story was recounted in 1865 by White House reporter Noah Brooks, although historians have questioned its authenticity, with some accounts suggesting it may be more folklore than documented fact.

John F. Kennedy is widely credited with being the first US President to unofficially pardon a turkey. In 1963, Kennedy spared a turkey presented to him, reportedly saying, "Let's keep him going."

The remark was interpreted as an informal reprieve for the bird, although the practice had not yet become an official annual White House ceremony.

Also Read | Did Trump really save two turkeys from the Thanksgiving table?

How did the turkey pardon become a White House tradition? The practice of sparing gifted turkeys from being eaten became more common during the administrations of Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan, although the birds were not always formally pardoned by the President.

In 1973, First Lady Patricia Nixon sent a turkey presented to President Richard Nixon to the Oxon Hill Children's Farm in Maryland.

In 1978, President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter similarly arranged for a turkey to be spared at a small zoo at Evans Farm Inn in Virginia.

However, it was during the administration of President George H.W. Bush that the turkey pardon became a formal White House tradition.

On November 17, 1989, Bush announced during a Thanksgiving ceremony that the turkey presented to him would not end up on anyone's dinner table.

"Our special guest seems ... understandably nervous, but let me assure you, and this fine tom turkey, that he will not end up on anyone's dinner table, not this guy. He's granted a presidential pardon as of right now," Bush said, according to the National Turkey Federation.

The announcement cemented the presidential turkey pardon as an annual tradition, with every president since continuing the ritual.

What happens to the turkeys after they are pardoned? The turkeys spared by the President are generally sent to farms, universities, agricultural centres or historically significant institutions, where they live out their remaining years.

The birds also serve as ambassadors for American agriculture, helping promote the country's farming traditions and poultry industry.