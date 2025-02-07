US President Donald Trump has put into action a plan to cut down on the staff of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) to fewer than 300 from the agency's worldwide total of more than 10,000 employees, who were laid off or placed on leave, Reuters reported citing sources.
Washington's primary humanitarian aid agency has been a target of a government reorganization program spearheaded by tech billionaire Elon Musk, a close Trump ally, since the Republican president took office on January 20.
On January 20, the day he was inaugurated, Donald Trump ordered a pause on all US foreign aid. The State Department then ordered the halting of USAID projects worldwide, agency computer systems went offline, and staff were abruptly laid off or placed on leave.
(With agency inputs)
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.