Explained | Why more Americans are applying for Canadian citizenship after new ancestry law

When President Donald Trump returned to the White House for his second term in January 2025, he expressed a desire to make Canada the 51st state of the United States, a move that was not very well received by his Canadian counterpart. However, a new CNN report has now pointed out that millions of Americans are now seeking Canadian citizenship due to a variety of factors.

But, there's a catch. Anyone can get a Canadian citizenship, as long as they can provide proof of direct lineage, a rule that was not applicable before 2023 and has been declared unconstitutional after 2023. The change in Bill C-3 of Canada’s Citizenship Act opened pathways for many Americans seeking Canadian citizenship at a time of political upheaval, violence, and uncertainty in the US.

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American applications jump tenfold According to Cassandra Fultz, an Ottawa-based regulated immigration consultant, the American caseload has jumped tenfold, from an average of 10 to 100 applications per month. Speaking to CNN, she noted that if Americans can meet the required eligibility, they have a chance of obtaining citizenship. People can make claims going back generations, be it a grandparent or a great-grandparent. However, if the chain of citizenship is broken somewhere along the line, where an ancestor may have given up their citizenship, rights to Canadian citizenship would end there.

Increase in requests from the US for marriage Citing the National Library and Archives of Québec (BAnQ), the report noted that back in February 2025, the archive services received 100 requests from the US for marriage, death, and baptismal records. However, in February 2026, that figure ballooned to 1,500.

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Why are Americans interested in Canadian citizenship? Fultz explained that she has handled queries from Americans after every US election cycle, regardless of the party in power. However, the demand has always been short-lived, which used to peak in November but fade in January. But, she described the current wave as different. She said, “There’s been a very steady increase in interest in moving to Canada since November 2024, which is unprecedented. I’ve never seen this in my 17 years in the industry."

US residents cite scary times during Trump administration New York State resident Ellen Robillard, a Democrat, who claimed that she has not been able to recognise her world in Washington anymore, said that she was looking for Canadian citizenship in case things start deteriorating in terms of the US economy. She said that having Canadian citizenship would mean that she could get in her car with her family and leave.

For Rachel Rabb, a woman who left the US in 2018, Canada's decision to revise Bill C-3 of Canada’s Citizenship Act was “heaven-sent”. Rabb, a biracial woman who left the US to reside in Latin America, said it's a scary time. This is because the Trump administration, in February, ordered a US-backed military strike against a powerful drug cartel leader in Mexico, which led to violence across the country. Additionally, earlier this month, Trump signed a proclamation that vowed more military strikes across Latin America. According to Rabb, such a move could bring more destabilisation, chaos, and violence.

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She also cited immigration policies inside the US as her reason not to return to Washington. She said, “So many people are targeted, even if you just look Latino, or if you look like you might be an immigrant. They’re even arresting US citizens and allies. It’s a very scary time right now because anyone can be targeted.”