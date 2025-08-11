Explosion at US Steel Clairton Plant in Pennsylvania injures several people

An explosion at US Steel’s Clairton Coke Works near Pittsburgh on Monday left dozens injured and people trapped under rubble, officials said. Emergency crews remain at the scene conducting rescues, with no confirmed fatalities reported.

The Allegheny County Emergency Services said a fire broke out at the plant at around 10:51 a.m., and five people have been transported for medical treatment. Authorities have not released details on their conditions, describing the situation as an “active scene.”

The Clairton facility, located along the Monongahela River about 20 miles south of Pittsburgh, is the largest coking operation in North America and employs thousands across four major U.S. Steel plants in Pennsylvania.

An investigation into the cause of Monday’s explosion is underway.

Governor Shapiro pledges state support Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said his administration is coordinating with local officials following the explosion.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Shapiro said the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and state police are in contact with first responders and have offered “all assistance.”

“The scene is still active, and folks nearby should follow the direction of local authorities,” the governor wrote, adding, “Please join Lori and me in praying for the Clairton community.”