One dead, several missing as explosion rocks Accurate Energetic Systems' explosives factory in Tennessee

An explosion was reported on Friday at the factory of an explosives manufacturer in Tennessee, as per several media reports.

Advertisement

The explosion occurred at the facility of Accurate Energetic Systems in the Bucksnort area near the Hickman County/Humphreys County line.

Local news outlet WSMV spoke to a source who said that several people are missing and one person is possibly dead.

Emergency services are currently at the spot.

The explosion has been confirmed by the Hickman County Sheriff's Office, which said in a post on Facebook, "We can confirm there has been an explosion at Accurate Energetic Systems in the Bucksnort area. Emergency services are currently on the scene working to address the situation."

Advertisement

It further added, "Please avoid the area to allow emergency responders to do their work. If you are in the area, stay clear and follow the instructions from local authorities.

For your safety and to assist responders, please minimize non-emergency calls to the Sheriff's Office and 911."

"We’ll continue to provide updates as we receive more information. Stay safe, everyone," the message read.