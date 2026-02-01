Ex-Prince Andrew asked Epstein for more information on Russian woman ‘Irina’: Report

Newly released Jeffrey Epstein files reveal that ex-Prince Andrew asked the disgraced financier for further information about a young Russian woman Epstein said he would introduce to the royal, according to The New York Post.

In emails dated August 2010, Epstein offered to introduce Andrew to “Irina,” described as a “beautiful” 26-year-old Russian woman. This occurred just two years after Epstein’s conviction for soliciting a minor for prostitution.

“I have a friend who i think you might enjoy having dinner with, her name is Irina she will be london 20-24,” Epstein wrote in an email to an account believed to belong to Andrew, referred to as “The Duke”, as per the news outlet.

Prince Andrew’s response Andrew replied on August 12, 2010:

“Of course. I am in Geneva until the morning of 22nd but would be delighted to see her. Will she be bringing a message from you?”

In a follow-up email, Andrew asked:

“Great. Any other information you might know about her that might be useful to know?”

He signed off using his full title at the time: “HRH The Duke of York KG” (The New York Post).

Epstein responded:

“she 26, russian, clevere [sic] beautiful, trustworthy and yes she has your email [sic].”

Andrew replied:

“That was quick! How are you? Good to be free?” — an apparent reference to Epstein’s recent conviction

Andrew’s position Ex-Prince Andrew has previously claimed he cut off all ties with Epstein in 2006 and maintained that he only reconnected briefly in late 2010 to formally end the friendship. He has repeatedly denied all allegations of sexual misconduct.