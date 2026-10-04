Expulsion, suspension, reflection papers: How Cornell University punished seven accused in frat house rape case

An alleged rape case of a woman at Cornell University in 2024 has shaken the campus, leading to severe to lightest punishment of writing "reflection papers.' According to The New York Times, the university has imposed varying disciplinary measures on the seven fraternity members who were accused by a woman of sexual assault following an October 2024 gathering at the Chi Phi fraternity house.

How Cornell punished seven accused in Jane Doe rape case The accused men have denied wrongdoing. While none of them has been criminally charged, Cornell University has reportedly levied some punishments for each one of them, depending on their involvement. The accused men are following:

Matthew Ingalls: Ingalls has been reportedly expelled from Cornell after the university's panel found him responsible for the sexual assault. According to the report, the panel concluded that he had manipulated, exploited and endangered the woman (alias Jane Doe) for his own interests and the entertainment of others.

Jonathan Newell: Newell has been reportedly expelled from Cornell. He was accused of sexual assault. The university's disciplinary summary found him responsible for conduct warranting expulsion, according to The New York Times.

Winston Lee: Lee has been suspended for two years, followed by several semesters of disciplinary probation upon his return, added the report. He was reportedly ordered not to contact the woman, study sexual harassment and write reflection papers.

Gillio Lopes: Unlike others, Lopes has been suspended for only three semesters, followed by two years of disciplinary probation. It is reported that he was also barred from contacting the victim and required to study sexual harassment and write reflection papers.

Diego Sarabia: Sarabia has been reportedly barred from Cornell's campus for three years under a persona non grata order. It is said that he had already graduated when the disciplinary panel issued its ruling.

Scott Norris: Norris is believed to have been placed under disciplinary measures that included a no-contact order, along with requirements to study sexual harassment, social media use and bystander intervention and also write reflection papers.

Scott Kretzschmar: Kretzschmar has received similar disciplinary measures, including a no-contact order, educational requirements and more reflection papers, as per the news outlet. Reportedly, the university did not find him responsible for sexual assault but found him responsible for attempted sexual exploitation.

Jane Doe frat house case explained The rape case was filed by a woman, identified anonymously as Jane Doe in court documents. Doe filed a civil lawsuit against the Ivy League university in September and alleged that she was drugged and raped at a fraternity house at the university.

She also said that Cornell University didn't protect her or punish the accused appropriately.

Following the allegations, Cornell shut down the fraternity. The university also temporarily suspended the accused while some of them were later expelled.

The incident has drawn heavy backlash against the Ivy League institution as well as New York prosecutors for not filing any criminal charges against the accused men.