Expulsion, suspension, reflection papers: How Cornell University punished seven accused in frat house rape case

An alleged rape case of a woman at Cornell University in 2024 has shaken the campus, leading to severe to lightest punishment of writing "reflection papers.' According to The New York Times, the university has imposed varying disciplinary measures on the seven fraternity members who were accused by a woman of sexual assault following an October 2024 gathering at the Chi Phi fraternity house.

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How Cornell punished seven accused in Jane Doe rape case The accused men have denied wrongdoing. While none of them has been criminally charged, Cornell University has reportedly levied some punishments for each one of them, depending on their involvement. The accused men are following:

Matthew Ingalls: Ingalls has been reportedly expelled from Cornell after the university's panel found him responsible for the sexual assault. According to the report, the panel concluded that he had manipulated, exploited and endangered the woman (alias Jane Doe) for his own interests and the entertainment of others.

Jonathan Newell: Newell has been reportedly expelled from Cornell. He was accused of sexual assault. The university's disciplinary summary found him responsible for conduct warranting expulsion, according to The New York Times.

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Winston Lee: Lee has been suspended for two years, followed by several semesters of disciplinary probation upon his return, added the report. He was reportedly ordered not to contact the woman, study sexual harassment and write reflection papers.

Gillio Lopes: Unlike others, Lopes has been suspended for only three semesters, followed by two years of disciplinary probation. It is reported that he was also barred from contacting the victim and required to study sexual harassment and write reflection papers.

Diego Sarabia: Sarabia has been reportedly barred from Cornell's campus for three years under a persona non grata order. It is said that he had already graduated when the disciplinary panel issued its ruling.

Scott Norris: Norris is believed to have been placed under disciplinary measures that included a no-contact order, along with requirements to study sexual harassment, social media use and bystander intervention and also write reflection papers.

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Scott Kretzschmar: Kretzschmar has received similar disciplinary measures, including a no-contact order, educational requirements and more reflection papers, as per the news outlet. Reportedly, the university did not find him responsible for sexual assault but found him responsible for attempted sexual exploitation.

Jane Doe frat house case explained The rape case was filed by a woman, identified anonymously as Jane Doe in court documents. Doe filed a civil lawsuit against the Ivy League university in September and alleged that she was drugged and raped at a fraternity house at the university.

She also said that Cornell University didn't protect her or punish the accused appropriately.

Following the allegations, Cornell shut down the fraternity. The university also temporarily suspended the accused while some of them were later expelled.

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The incident has drawn heavy backlash against the Ivy League institution as well as New York prosecutors for not filing any criminal charges against the accused men.

Amid this, The president of Cornell University extended support for an external review of his institution.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.