‘Extradition? say the word…’ Somaliland’s blistering reply intensifies Ilhan Omar–Vance clash

A new controversy has erupted after US Vice President JD Vance alleged that Congresswoman Ilhan Omar committed immigration fraud, prompting a sharp reaction from the Republic of Somaliland.

The remarks have intensified political tensions, with Omar and her office strongly rejecting the claims as baseless.

Somaliland’s reaction sparks attention In a post on social media platform X, Somaliland responded provocatively to the controversy: “Deportation? Please you’re just sending the princess back to her kingdom. Extradition? Say the word …”

Vance alleges ‘immigration fraud’ Speaking in a podcast interview with commentator Benny Johnson, Vance said the administration is examining possible legal avenues.

“We think Ilhan Omar definitely committed immigration fraud against the United States of America,” Vance said.

He added: “We’re trying to look at what the remedies are… how do you go after her, how do you investigate her, how do you actually build a case necessary to get some justice for the American people?”

Vance also said he has discussed the issue with White House immigration adviser Stephen Miller.

Omar rejects allegations Omar has repeatedly denied longstanding accusations, including claims previously raised by Donald Trump and allies that she married her brother to gain entry into the United States.

In December, Omar dismissed the allegations in a social media post, stating: “He needs serious help. Since he has no economic policies to tout, he’s resorting to regurgitating bigoted lies instead.”

Office calls claims ‘ridiculous lie’ Omar’s Chief of Staff, Connor McNutt, strongly pushed back against Vance’s comments in a statement.

“This is a ridiculous lie and desperate attempt to distract,” McNutt said.

He added: “This is rich coming from someone who literally said they were willing to ‘create stories’ to redirect the media.”

The statement further accused political opponents of using the controversy to divert attention from broader policy issues.

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