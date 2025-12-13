Extreme body mod influencer Mary Magdalene falls to death from 9th floor balcony at 33

Extreme body mod influencer Mary Magdalene, famously known for her 38J breast implants, reportedly fell to her death from her Thailand apartment balcony. She was 33.

According to a TMZ report, the Canadian-Mexican Instagram model, whose real name was Denise Ivonne Jarvis Gongora, fell to her death from the ninth floor of a high-rise apartment block.

Various media reports, citing family sources, confirmed that the social media star was found dead in the parking area of the Patongember Tower, Phuket, Thailand, on December 9

Advertisement

The incident reportedly occurred not long after she checked into the property for one night.

Also Read | Wenne Davis dies at 60 after being struck by car on New York street

Condolences pour in In an Instagram story, her friend Eden “The Doll” Estrada confirmed the news of Mary Magdalene's demise – “While on my flight home last night, I found out she had passed away hours after we were supposed to meet,” and wrote, “I am so devastated. Hold your loved ones close. You never know when it's the last time you'll see or speak to them.”

Her brother, Ivan, also shared a photo of them getting lunch together and wrote, “I wish I'd spent more time getting to know you.”

“You are so funny and so creative, way more than I'll ever be. I love you much more than words will ever say. You are my world. I wish things were different. Thank you for everything I love you sis,” he added.

Advertisement

About Mary Magdalene Mary Magdalene went viral in 2023 after one of her 38J breast implants deflated, leaving her with only one breast.

Her multiple extreme body modification surgeries throughout the years caused multiple health complications for the social media personality. In 2022, she said that she could no longer close her mouth due to all the procedures on her lips.

Also Read | Tyra Spaulding dies at 26: Chilling last post raises alarm over mental health

Mary Magdalene: Last post Before she died, Mary Magdalene allegedly posted a clip from the ending of the 1998 movie, The Truman Show. In the clip, Jim Carrey's character says, “And in case I don't see ya, good afternoon, good evening, and good night.”

Alongside the clip, she shared a childhood picture of herself.

Advertisement