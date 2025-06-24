‘Extremely dangerous heat’ hits US, NWS issues magenta, red alerts as mercury crosses 100°F

United States is reeling under ‘extremely dangerous heat’ impacting nearly 160 million people. With mercury soaring and temperatures touching three digits, advisories have been issued in several cities to take measure to protect oneself from ‘life-threatening’ heatwave.

Health warnings were issued as US' first significant heatwave set off over the weekend, reaching dangerously high temperatures in Washington DC, Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York City and Boston. As mercury soared and high humidity levels added to the heat, the heat index touched 110°F/43 degree Celsius on East Coast.

Urging citizens to stay hydrated, take shelter in cooling centres or public libraries with air conditioning, wear light clothing and seek medical assistance in case of heatstroke, the health advisories warned about risks to life from heat exhaustion.

National Weather Service forecast valid till June 26 “An upper-level high over the Ohio Valley will be quasi-stationary through Wednesday and contribute to Extreme Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories across much of the eastern third of the country, affecting nearly 160 million people,” the National Weather Service (NWS) said in its press release dated June 24.

It further warned that about high heat levels at night and stated, “Light winds, sunny days, record-high daytime, and high overnight temperatures will create a lack of overnight cooling, significantly increasing the danger.”

Warning against heat-related illnesses, NWS said, “This heat level can be dangerous to anyone without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration, especially those engaging in lengthy outdoor activities.” Amid orange, red and magenta alerts, the weather agency advised residents to “Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.”

