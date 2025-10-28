Ex-US Commerce Secretary's warning to Trump amid tariffs: We’re making a big mistake with India

Former US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo has lashed out at the Donald Trump administration over its current trade policy, warning that America is making a ‘big mistake’ with India and its other trade partners.

Speaking recently at the Harvard Kennedy School's Institute of politics, Raimondo said that the tariff impositions of Donald Trump is distancing its key allies, calling out the ‘disastrous policy’

“Among the top 20 things that I would be critical about his administration is pissing off all our allies. America first is one thing, but America alone is disastrous policy, and America that is not a friend or ally to Europe or Japan is a weak America,” she said.

Raimondo also mentioned India, with which US' ties have significantly soured since Trump imposed a 50 per cent tariff on all exports.

“We are making a big mistake with India,” she said.

Calling for stronger commercial relationships with Europe and other countries, the former Commerce Secretary urged the Trump administration to rethink its economic and global policies.

“I don't think we can be effective without strong relationship with Europe or south-east Asia for that matter. I wish we would have much stronger commercial relationships with Europe. I think there is so much more with Europe, southeast Asia, Japan or South Korea's economy than we are doing now,” she said.

India-US trade talks Gina Raimondo's comments comes amid reports of India and the US reaching the final stages of its bilateral trade talks.

On Friday, PTI reported quoting an official that India and the US are "very near" to finalising a bilateral trade deal.

“We are very near as far as the deal is concerned,” the official said, adding that there are not much differences now for the resolution.

The India-US trade talks are progressing smoothly, and there are no new issues that can potentially cause any hurdle to the agreement, the official said.

“We are converging on most of the issues.”

Meanwhile, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal had last Thursday said India will not enter into any trade agreement with ‘haste’ or accept conditions from its partners that may threaten its “trading limits”.

He noted that trade agreements extend beyond "tariffs or market access" and are centred on building "trust, long-term ties, and creating sustainable frameworks for global business cooperation." This perspective underscores India's intention to ensure that any future deal with the US aligns with its long-term economic goals.