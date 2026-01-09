Ex-WWE star and former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura reacts to Minneapolis ICE shooting: ‘Proud’ of protesters

Jesse Ventura, former Minnesota Governor and WWE legend, reacted on Thursday to the Minneapolis ICE shooting. Hailing anti-ICE demonstrators, he said he was “proud” of the Twin Cities’ protesters, Fox 9 reported. Dropping a hint at a possible run for re-election, he praised the agitators who “stood up for what is supposed to be America and freedom.”

The 74-year-old, who served as a single-term governor, said, “We’re a country of the Constitution. We have leadership now that has destroyed the Constitution. They don’t follow it, they couldn’t care less about it. Am I right or wrong?"

Suggesting that the leadership does not follow the Constitution and has destroyed it, he added, "I took an oath to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. I view after Jan. 6, the Republican Party is a domestic enemy to our Constitution. I can’t get any colder than that, can I?”

Jesse Ventura, who voluntarily decided not to seek re-election in 2003, seems to be ready to step into the race. He described the US as a third-world country now, substantiating his claims, he said, “You wanna know something? I’ll give you a quote. We’re a third-world country now. You wanna know why? I’m an expert; I’ve been to one. I spent 17 months in Southeast Asia while the draft dodger was playing golf. You know how I know we’re a third-world country? Because in third-world countries, they have the military doing police work in the cities while you walk around.”

In the WWE arena, he was better known as the pro wrestler Jesse “The Body” Ventura before entering politics. During his short-lived political career, he ran as a member of the centrist Reform Party. A New York Times bestselling author of DemoCRIPS and ReBLOODlicans: No More Gangs in Government, Ventura commended his high school community's stance during the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confrontations.

‘Stood up for America and freedom’ Reacting to the ICE officials’ crackdown at his alma mater, Roosevelt High School, he said that the protestors “stood up for what is supposed to be America and freedom.”

“I’m proud of them for what they did. They made me proud as an alumni. Go Teddies,” he said over the scuffles with ICE agents on Thursday afternoon.

