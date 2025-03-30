F-1 Visa revoke explained: Why is Trump administration after 300+ students in US? Should Indians be worried?

F-1 Visa revoke: The Donald Trump administration, on Saturday, March 30, revoked the F-1 visas of over 300 international students, citing their alleged involvement in "campus activism" and engagement with "anti-national content" on social media.

Several students were shocked to receive emails from the US Department of State (DOS) notifying them of their visa revocations and instructing them to self-deport using the CBP Home App.

But why is the Trump administration after these 300+ international students? Why was their F1 Visa revoked? Should international and Indian students be worried? LiveMint explains.

What is the F-1 Visa revoke “On behalf of the United States Department of State, the Bureau of Consular Affairs Visa Office hereby informs you that additional information became available after your visa was issued. As a result, your F-1 visa with expiration date XXXXX was revoked in accordance with Section 221(i) of the United States Immigration and Nationality Act, as amended,” reads the F1 visa revoke email, that over 300 students received.

What is a F-1 Visa? F-1 visa, or the ‘Certificate of Eligibility for Nonimmigrant Student Status’ is a non-immigrant visa for students who want to study in the United States at an accredited college, or academic institution.

F-1 Visa requirements F-1 students are required to maintain a full course of study and adhere to the rules and regulations outlined by the US government.

To obtain an F-1 student visa, students need a valid passport, Form I-20 from the SEVP-approved school, proof of financial resources, and a completely filled DS-160 form.

Revoking of the F1 visa means that it's no longer valid for entry or re-entry into the US, and students would need to apply for a new visa. Given Donald Trump's recent crackdown on the Education department, and ‘illegal immigrants’, gaining visas and work permits for US is likely to get tougher.

Why were the students' F-1 Visas revoked Students who have physically participated in campus activism, and those who shared or liked ‘anti-national’ posts on social media, now have their F-1 visa revoked, reported TOI.

“If they’re taking activities that are counter to our foreign, to our national interest, to our foreign policy, we’ll revoke the visa,” New York Times quoted Rubio as saying.

Many Indian students may also be among hundreds who received the F-1 visa revoke mail, reported TOI.

What can get your F-1 Visa revoked? Rubio declared that the crackdown will continue till “each and every individual is identified," stated multiple reports.

Social media accounts of all new student applications be it for an F (academic study visa), M (vocational study visa) or J (exchange visa) will be closely monitored, and applicants will be barred from studying in the US if found to be engaging in any form of ‘anti national activities,’ reported TOI.

Rubio's office has also recently launched an AI-powered app, "Catch and Revoke", to detect and cancel the visas of students found supporting Hamas or other designated terrorist organisations.

F-1 visa revoke- national interest or restrictions on free speech? The White House maintains that these actions—affecting many immigrants holding visas and green cards—are essential for national security. Officials have stated that those taken into custody, also pose national threats.

According to the New York Times, some US based legal experts, however argue that the administration is infringing on free speech rights, using lower-level laws to suppress activism under the guise of security measures.

Previously, the Trump administration deported several students from Columbia University including Mahmoud Khalil, a Tuft University graduate, Rumeysa Ozturk, and students from other institutions across the country, including individuals with green cards.

