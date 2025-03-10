A civilian aircraft reportedly breached the Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) near Palm Beach, Florida, on March 9, prompting an immediate response from North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD). At approximately 1:15 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, NORAD said it dispatched F-16 fighter aircraft from the Continental US NORAD region to safely escort the aircraft out of the restricted airspace.

Flares used to communicate During the intercept, NORAD fighter jets deployed flares to communicate with the civilian aircraft’s pilot. According to NORAD, the flares were used to draw the pilot's attention and did not pose a risk to public safety. "The flares were employed with the highest regard for safety, burn out quickly and completely, and pose no danger to people on the ground," NORAD officials confirmed.

NORAD and FAA coordination Gen. Gregory Guillot, Commander of NORAD and US Northern Command, emphasised the importance of adhering to TFR procedures, especially in sensitive areas like the Mar-a-Lago region. “Adherence to TFR procedures is essential to ensure flight safety, national security, and the security of the President,” he said. He also highlighted a growing concern over the number of recent TFR violations, urging pilots to check FAA Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) before flying.

Increased TFR violations Since the January 20, 2025, presidential inauguration, NORAD has responded to over 20 incidents involving aircraft entering the restricted airspace over Palm Beach. These frequent violations have prompted multiple responses by NORAD fighter aircraft to guide the offending planes out of the area.

Advice for pilots Gen. Guillot further stressed that pilots intercepted by NORAD aircraft should immediately communicate on emergency frequencies. “Should the pilot of an aircraft happen to find itself intercepted by one of fighters or helicopters, they should immediately come up on frequency 121.5 or 243.0 and turn around to reverse course until receiving additional instructions,” he advised.