WATCH | F-35 fighter jet crashes in California's Leemore, pilot reportedly safe

An F-35 fighter jet crashed near Naval Air Station Lemoore, California. The pilot ejected safely and there were no other injuries. Lockheed Martin has not commented, and the crash investigation is ongoing.

Updated31 Jul 2025, 10:07 AM IST
F-35 Fighter Jet Crashes Near Naval Air Station Lemoore, Pilot Safe
F-35 Fighter Jet Crashes Near Naval Air Station Lemoore, Pilot Safe(REUTERS)

An F-35 fighter jet crashed near Naval Air Station Lemoore, California. The pilot ejected safely and there were no other injuries.

According to a statement from NAS Lemoore,'The pilot successfully ejected and is safe. There are no additional affected personnel'.

No further details on the crash were provided. The cause of the crash is under investigation, the statement said.

 

US defense contractor Lockheed Martin, the maker of F-35 fighter jets did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

 
Business NewsNewsUs NewsWATCH | F-35 fighter jet crashes in California's Leemore, pilot reportedly safe
