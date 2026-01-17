US FAA cautions airlines about flying over Mexico and Central America — Here's why, what this means

The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on 15 January has issued an advisory for 60 days, warnings airlines about flying over Central America and Mexico, Reuters reported.

This comes as the FAA directed airlines to exercise caution amid risks of potential US military activities in the region, and GPS interference in flight tools, it added.

Notably, Mexico has responded to the FAA's advisory, saying it is only a precaution and does not restrict Mexican airspace or airlines. “The notice applies solely to U.S. operators, and aviation operations in Mexico remain unaffected,” the ministry said in a statement.

What prompts FAA's caution over Mexico, Central America airspace? The FAA on 15 January issued Notices to Airmen covering airspace over Mexico and Central American countries, including Colombia, Ecuador, and portions of airspace within the eastern Pacific Ocean for a period of 60 days, as per the report.

A similar move was made after the US attack on Venezuela, when hundreds of flights were cancelled due to curbs imposed throughout the Caribbean. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford told Reuters there was good coordination between the agency and US military before the Venezuela operation.

In December, JetBlue Flight 1112 carrying passengers from Curacao to New York and flying 60 km off the coast of Venezuela reportedly encountered a US Air Force tanker plane, with its transponder disabled, and avoided collision with it, the report added.

US relations in Central America tense since Maduro capture The report added that relations between the US and regional leaders in central America are tense following the Trump administration's capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro last month in a large-scale military action.

Since then, US President Donald Trump has also warned of action against Colombia, which has been vocal in its opposition to US actions in Venezuela. Last week, Donald Trump also alleged drug cartels were running Mexico and said that the US could target them with strikes or military force, it added.

(With inputs from Reuters)