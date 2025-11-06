FAA flight cuts at 40 US airports: How much will it impact flyers? United Airlines, American Airlines, others react

The United States is considering a 10 per cent cut in flights at 40 major airports as the government shutdown touched a record 36th day on Wednesday. US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the cuts could be reversed if Democrats agreed to reopen the government.

The move is aimed at taking pressure off air traffic controllers. Notably, the shutdown has forced 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 Transportation Security Administration agents to work without pay since the shutdown began October 1, Reuters reported.

The drastic plan to significantly reduce flights in just 36 hours left airlines scrambling to make changes. Passengers also flooded airline customer service hotlines with concerns about air travel in the coming days.

FAA's plan to cut flights Reuters earlier cited industry sources as saying that in a call with major US carriers, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said capacity reductions at the airports would start at 4 percent, rising to 5 percent Saturday and 6 percent Sunday, before hitting 10 percent next week.

The FAA also plans to exempt international flights from the cuts.

The government has not named the 40 airports affected due to the cuts yet. But they are expected to hit the 30 busiest airports, including those serving New York City, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles and Dallas.

This would reduce as many as 1,800 flights and over 268,000 airline seats, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium. Government officials said nothing would be final until the FAA published an order on Thursday.

The FAA also warned that it could add more flight restrictions after Friday if further air traffic issues emerge.

Will flights cut impact flyers? Here's how airlines have reacted United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said on Wednesday the company's long-haul international flying and hub-to-hub flying will not be impacted by the FAA's plan to cut flights at major US airports.

Kirby said the cuts will target regional flying and non-hub domestic routes instead.

Kirby said the Chicago-based airline would still offer about 4,000 flights per day, adding its scheduled reductions will focus on regional flying and domestic mainline flights that do not travel between hubs.

He also emphasised a flexible refund policy, telling employees, “any customer travelling during this period is eligible for a refund if they do not wish to fly - even if their flight isn't impacted.”

Also Read | Leopard suspected in multiple fatal attacks captured in Pune’s Shirur tehsil

American Airlines echoed a similar sentiment, indicating most of its customers would see minimal disruption. It said, "Flights on Thursday, Nov. 6, will operate as planned."