FAA nearly closed Orlando airport over staff shortage amid shutdown, thousands of flights delayed, cancelled

The Orlando airport was nearly shut down due to staff shortage during the United States government shutdown, but a last-minute arrangement of the air traffic controllers averted the closure. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had planned to close Orlando for landings.

Advertisement

According to the reports, Orlando, Dallas/Fort Worth and Washington, DC airports witnessed a number of flights getting delayed due to shortage of staff ever since the government shut down on October 1 due to Republicans' standoff with the Democrats over federal funding and health insurance subsidies.

The FAA said in a statement that delays at these airports averaged more than two hours at Orlando, 90 minutes at National Airport in Washington and 21 minutes at Dallas.

New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport suspended departures for about 90 minutes after 8 pm local time due to a staff shortage.

On Thursday, October 30, as per the FlightAware data, nearly 6,000 flights had been delayed and 1,100 canceled nationwide. About 20 per cent of flights were affected at United Airlines, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and Delta Air Lines, FlightAware said.

Advertisement

Since the shutdown, more than 13,000 air traffic controllers have been working without their pay. Hundreds have also even taken second jobs to survive the shutdown.

National Air Traffic Controllers Association President Nick Daniels said that the number would rise as more controllers look for ways to pay bills.

“It's quickly going to be 1,000,” Daniels said, calling on the government to end the standoff. “We want the shutdown to end today…Whatever way that it gets done, that's what the American people deserve.”

‘US shutdown may snarl travel during holiday season’: Vance Vice President JD Vance said a prolonged government shutdown would likely snarl travel during the busy holiday period, as the administration seeks to ramp up pressure on Democrats over the funding standoff. He made the comments after meeting aviation industry leaders at the White House.

Advertisement

Attendees included United Airlines Holdings Inc. Chief Executive Officer Scott Kirby, American Airlines Group Inc. CEO Robert Isom, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, and former Republican New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, who is now chief executive officer of industry trade group Airlines for America.

Vance told reporters “it could be a disaster” if the shutdown extends into the Thanksgiving travel season.