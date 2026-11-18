(Bloomberg) -- The Trump administration paused further installation of equipment linked to last week’s nationwide flight stoppage and may seek additional help improving its systems after the disruptive incident.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on Tuesday said his department is considering bringing in an outside party to help monitor the telecommunications network used by air traffic controllers, after an equipment failure grounded flights for more than four hours Friday and caused days of travel disruptions.

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The government has traced the failure back to a malfunctioning router installed at a Federal Aviation Administration facility in Arkansas. The work was carried out by contractor L3Harris Technologies Inc., part of maintenance to switch telecommunication lines from old copper wire to fiber. The FAA separately said it had paused installations of those devices as it investigates the root cause of the mishap.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What caused the FAA flight stoppage? ⌵ A malfunctioning router at an FAA facility in Arkansas caused the failure. The outage grounded flights for more than four hours and led to travel disruptions over several days. 2 Why did the FAA pause installation of the new routers? ⌵ The FAA paused installations while it investigates the root cause of the router failure and examines whether the equipment can be installed safely. 3 Who installed the router linked to the FAA outage? ⌵ L3Harris Technologies carried out the work as part of a project to replace old copper telecommunications lines with fiber. 4 Will the FAA replace L3Harris after the outage? ⌵ Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said replacing the contractor would be difficult because it has a “vendor-lock” and owns and monitors the telecommunications network. He said the department expects L3Harris to improve its performance. 5 Could an outside company help prevent another FAA network failure? ⌵ The Transportation Department is considering bringing in an outside party to help monitor the telecommunications network used by air traffic controllers. No decision or details about that help were provided.

“It took longer than I would have liked to identify that router with L3Harris,” Duffy told reporters on Capitol Hill Tuesday. “We have to have them perform better, and then we’re going to look at bringing some outside help in.”

Duffy’s comments mark the first time Duffy has suggested the US might seek to enlist an additional firm following the episode. Duffy has been critical of L3Harris in the wake of the outage, saying that officials were examining whether “incompetence” was a factor.

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A representative for L3Harris did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Asked Tuesday whether L3Harris would be fired, Duffy said the company has a “vendor-lock” with the government because it essentially owns and monitors the telecommunications network, making it difficult to replace. L3Harris’s predecessor, Harris Corp., was first awarded the FAA contract in 2002.

“I’m going to have to work with them,” Duffy said, adding that department expects the company to improve its performance.

Duffy’s comments came after Democrats on a key Senate committee called for an immediate pause on the deployment of new routers earlier Tuesday until the FAA demonstrates the work can be done safely.

(Updates with Duffy comments from the first paragraph.)

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