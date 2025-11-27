Flights to Washington's Ronald Reagan airport briefly grounded over security issues amid shooting near White House

Amid shooting near the White House in Washington, the US Federal Aviation Administration Wednesday said that departures to Ronald Reagan National Airport were briefly paused due to security issues.

The ground stop temporarily ‘paused’ arrivals into Reagan Washington International Airport because of the locations of aircraft involved in responding to today’s shooting incident," the FAA said in a statement.

"Normal operations have resumed."

Meanwhile, West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey confirmed that the two National Guardsmen, who were injured in shooting in Washington, passed away.

Morrisey said the two guardsmen were from his state and died from their injuries.

“Our entire state grieves with their families, their loved ones, and the Guard community. West Virginia will never forget their service or their sacrifice, and we will demand full accountability for this horrific act,” Morrisey said on social media.

The scene is secured and one person has been arrested, DC Metropolitan Police said in a social media post.

Emergency vehicles were seen responding to the area around 17th and I Streets Northwest, which is about two blocks from the White House.

President Donald Trump, who is in Florida, said on social media the suspect was “severely wounded” and “will pay a very steep price.”

Speaking from an event in Kentucky, Vice President JD Vance said, “We still don’t know the motive. There’s a lot that we haven’t yet figured out.”

Trump deployed the National Guard in Washington in August, saying they were needed to support federal and DC law enforcement.