FAA to probe viral incident of pilots making animal noises on ATC frequency: 'Conversations must be related to….’

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced investogation into the viral incident of pilots making animal noises like “meow, meow” on Air Traffic Control (ATC) frequency, stating that all communication should be limited to the safe operation of the plane.

According to ATC.com, the communication took place on ATC frequency on Sunday at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, outside the nation’s capital.

“FAA regulations prohibit pilots from engaging in non-essential conversations when they’re below 10,000 feet altitude,” the agency stated, according to People.

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“Conversations must be related to the safe operation of the aircraft," The New York Times quoted FAA as saying. The agency said it will probe “all situations where pilots may have violated any regulation”.

A spokesperson for the authority overseeing the airport said they had no information regarding reports of the interaction. The identities of the pilots and the precise details of their flights remain unclear, and the Federal Aviation Administration does not verify third-party recordings.

The individual also appeared to be referring to regional airliners, noting that many pilots start their careers with regional airlines before moving on to operate larger aircraft for major carriers.

What happened? The pilots appeared to be joking around based on the audio. However, they were promptly reprimanded by another voice seemingly an ATC controller on the frequency, “You guys need to be professional pilots.” The response only triggered more meowing and barking sounds.

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"Meow,” one pilot said over the radio. “Meow,” a second pilot replied.

"Meow meow meow meow,” one of the pilots responded.

“Ruff! Ro-ro-ro-ro-ro!” another pilot made the sound.

“This is why you’re still flying RJ," the individual appeared to be referring to regional airliners.

Many pilots start their careers with regional airlines before moving on to operate larger aircraft for major carriers.

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A spokesperson for the authority overseeing the airport said they had no information regarding reports of the interaction. The identities of the pilots and the precise details of their flights remain unclear, and the FAA does not verify third-party recordings, reported NYT.

Meanwhile, as per ABC News, Dennis Tajer, pilot and spokesperson for the Allied Pilots Association, the union which represents American Airlines pilots, stated, “It's not entertainment, it's a serious frequency and it has a serious purpose. Anything that contaminates that with idle humor or any kind of schtick is not received well and it should stop.”

Steve Abraham, a former air traffic controller at JFK Airport with three decades of experience, informed NBC Washington that joking on frequency is “against the rules,” but connected it to “doing 56 in a 55".

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“Certain people in the aviation profession — and I don’t begrudge them of this — expect it to be completely buttoned up 105% of the time,” Abraham mentioned, noting, ”they were just having a momentary joke. Sometimes a little levity reduces tension."