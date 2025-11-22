FAA warns US airlines of potential risks when flying over Venezuela — here's why

The US Federal Aviation Administration issued a warning to major airlines on Friday, 21 November, over a "potentially hazardous situation" when flying over Venezuela and urged them to exercise caution.

The aviation agency notice cited the "worsening security situation and heightened military activity in or around Venezuela" and stated that threats could pose risks to aircraft at all altitudes.

In recent months, there has been a significant increase in American military presence in the region, including the US Navy's largest aircraft carrier, at least eight additional warships, and F-35 fighter jets.

The US government, led by President Donald Trump, has bombed boats that were alleged to be carrying drugs that had departed from the shoreline of Venezuela and other Latin American countries.

US passenger or cargo carriers have not operated direct flights to Venezuela since 2019, though some US airlines fly over the country during flights to South America.

On Friday, American Airlines announced it had stopped overflying Venezuela in October. Meanwhile, Delta Air Lines mentioned it had stopped flying over Venezuela "some time ago," Reuters reported.

The FAA also mandates US airlines to give at least 72 hours' advance notice of planned flights.

Security concerns The FAA also alleged that the Venezuelan military has advanced fighter jets and various weapons systems capable of reaching or surpassing the altitudes of civil aircraft. There is also a potential low-altitude threat from air defence systems and anti-aircraft artillery.

“Some civil aircraft recently reported GNSS interference while transiting the SVZM FIR, which, in some cases, caused lingering effects throughout the flight. GNSS jammers and spoofers can affect aircraft out to 250 nautical miles and can impact a wide variety of critical communication, navigation, surveillance, and safety equipment on aircraft,” the notice read.

According to the FAA, there has been an increase in Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) interference in Venezuela since September. In certain cases, this has caused lingering effects throughout a flight, as well as "activity associated with increasing Venezuela military readiness."

"Venezuela has conducted multiple military exercises and directed the mass mobilisation of thousands of military and reserve forces," the FAA said, further noting that at no point did Venezuela express an intent to target civil aviation.