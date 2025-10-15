Facebook takes down page used to ‘dox, harass’ ICE agents in Chicago, says Trump admin

The Donald Trump administration said on Tuesday, October 14, that Meta has taken down the page which was being used to “dox and harass” the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Chicago. In a statement, the Us Justice Department said that Meta – Facebook's parent company – had complied with its request to remove the page.

In a post on X, Attorney General Pam Bondi said the page was part of an effort to “dox and target” the approximately 200 Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

“Today following outreach from @thejusticedept, Facebook removed a large group page that was being used to dox and target @ICEgov agents in Chicago.”

Pam Bondi said that the wave of violence against ICE has been fueled by online apps and social media campaigns aimed at endangering ICE officers for carrying out their duties.

“The wave of violence against ICE has been driven by online apps and social media campaigns designed to put ICE officers at risk just for doing their jobs. The Department of Justice will continue engaging tech companies to eliminate platforms where radicals can incite imminent violence against federal law enforcement,” Pam Bondi said.

What is Doxxing? Doxxing is the sharing of personal information about people online.

A spokesperson for Meta confirmed that the company had removed the page from the Facebook platform for “violating our policies against coordinated harm,” Reuters reported. Also Read | Chicago, Illinois sue to stop Trump’s National Guard Deployment plan after Portland ruling

Earlier this month, Apple removed apps that allowed users to track the movements of ICE agents following pressure from the Trump administration. Google also has made similar apps unavailable. The administration has threatened to prosecute makers of the tracking apps.

ICE agents in Chicago The ICE presence in Chicago has been resisted by the city's Democratic mayor, Brandon Johnson, and Illinois' Democratic governor, JB Pritzker.

Earlier this month, Johnson signed an order prohibiting ICE agents from using city-owned property as staging areas for operations, and local businesses have posted signs declaring their premises off-limits to ICE.

Johnson also accused Republicans of wanting “a rematch of the Civil War.”

Meanwhile, Governor Pritzker said he wants prosecutors to investigate the legality of ICE activities in Chicago. He has also accused Trump of motivated by wanting to “punish his political enemies.”

An annoyed Trump had even called for the arrest of Brandon Johnson and JB Pritzker, accusing the two Democrats of “failing to protect federal immigration officers.”

“Chicago Mayor should be in jail for failing to protect Ice Officers! Governor Pritzker also!” Trump wrote, referring to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel.