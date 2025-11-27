Subscribe

Faith Winter no more! Democrat Senator from Colorado killed in multi-vehicle car crash

Faith Winter death: Colorado Senate Democrats expressed their grief over the passing of Senator Faith Winter, highlighting her dedication to public service and advocacy for families and climate issues. Colorado Governor Jared Polis Polis ordered flags to half-staff in her honor.

Pratik Kataria
Published27 Nov 2025, 05:56 PM IST
Colorado State Senator Faith Winter who passed away in a crash. Photo: X
In a tragic accident, Colorado State Senator Faith Winter (45) was killed in a multi-vehicle car crash on I-25 in Centennial on Thursday.

Winter, a Broomfield Democrat, earlier served on the Westminster City Council.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis confirmed the death of Winter in a statement and said that her work and advocacy made Colorado a better state.

“Our state is shaken by the loss of Senator Faith Winter, and I send my deepest condolences to her children, loved ones, friends, and colleagues across our state,” said Polis.

The Governor called her a fierce advocate for hardworking Coloradans, women, and families, and the state's climate.

“I've known Faith for nearly twenty years, first as an organizer for environmental causes and then expanding women's representation and leadership, and finally, as a state senator.”

Polis said that he has had the honor of working with Faith on many issues to improve the lives of every person and family in their great state, and tackling climate change.

"I am deeply saddened for her family, her friends and colleagues, and her community.”

The governor also ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor Faith’s passing.

He has also ordered flags to be lowered from sunrise to sunset on the day of her memorial service.

According to the New York Post, the cause of the accident is being investigated.

“The cause is going to take some time to figure out,” the report said, quoting John Bartmann, Arapahoe County Sheriff Deputy.

Colorado Senate Democrats also issued a statement saying they were devastated to learn of the passing of their colleague and friend, and they will miss her leadership, her partnership, and her deep commitment to a brighter Colorado.

"Today, our caucus grieves the loss of a dedicated public servant whose commitment to the people of Colorado never wavered. Senator Faith served our state with compassion and an unwavering belief in the power of public service to improve lives. Whether fighting for legislation to support mothers and families, championing groundbreaking transit policy, or simply supporting constituents in moments of need, she brought thoughtfulness, innovation, and humility to every aspect of her work.

 
 
