A ‘fake civilian helicopter’ deal landed a Delhi businessman in US prison for 2.5 years — Here's how

Delhi businessman Sanjay Kaushik has been sentenced to 2.5 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, by the US courts after being netted for trying to sell controlled aviation components and a navigation and flight control system to end users in Russia. Here's how

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated19 Jan 2026, 12:39 PM IST
A Delhi businessman has been sentenced to 2.5 years in US prison after being arrested for trying to sell controlled aviation components and a navigation and flight control system to end users in Russia.
A Delhi businessman has been sentenced to 2.5 years in US prison after being arrested for trying to sell controlled aviation components and a navigation and flight control system to end users in Russia. (Pexels Photo )

Sanjay Kaushik, a 58-year-old businessman from Delhi has been sentenced to 2.5 years (30 months) in prison, followed by three years (36 months) of supervised release, by the US courts after being caught trying to sell controlled aviation components and a navigation and flight control system to end users in Russia.

According to an official release from the United States Department of Justice's Office of Public Affairs last week, Kaushik on 15 January was sentenced for “conspiring to illegally export aviation components from Oregon (US) to Russia”.

Also Read | ‘Don’t understand burnout,’ says worker turned millionaire founder of Airwallex

Here's how events unfolded:

Here's how a ‘fake civilian helicopter’ deal landed Delhi businessman Sanjay Kaushik in US prison.

  • According to the release, “goods were purchased under the false pretense that they would be supplied to Kaushik and his Indian company, when in fact they were destined for Russian end users”.
  • Kaushik and his co-conspirators purchased an Attitude and Heading Reference System (AHRS) from an Oregon-based supplier “on behalf of and with the intention of shipping it, through India, to a customer in Russia”.
  • AHRS is a device that provides navigation and flight control data for aircraft.
  • Notably, US regulations mandate that components such as AHRS require a license from the Department of Commerce to be exported to certain countries, including Russia.
  • To obtain this license, Kaushik and his co-conspirators “falsely claimed that Kaushik’s Indian company was the end purchaser and that the component would be used in a civilian helicopter”, the release said.

Also Read | Bitcoin slips 3.6% below $92,000 as Trump's new tariffs cause uncertainty
  • The AHRS was ultimately detained before it was exported to a customer in Russia from the US.
  • Kaushik was arrested in Miami, Florida (US), on 17 October 2024, pursuant to a criminal complaint and arrest warrant and has remained in custody since then, the statement added.
  • The case was investigated by BIS Portland with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations and US Customs and Border Protection.
  • US Attorney for the District of Oregon Scott E Bradford called it a “calculated, profit-driven scheme involving repeated transactions, substantial gains, and coordination with foreign co-conspirators”.
  • Gregory R Nyhus, Assistant US Attorney for the District of Oregon, and Trial Attorney Emma Ellenrieder of the National Security Division’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section prosecuted the case.

Also Read | US seniors can claim up to $31,625 in IRS tax deductions: Eligibility details

Indian in US prison: What happens to Sanjay Kaushik?

Documents showed that court proceedings began in early September 2023. The US Justice Department has accused Kaushik of violating the Export Control Reform Act, and a federal court sentenced the 58-year-old to 30 months in federal prison and 36 months of supervised release.

  • On 20 November 2024, Kaushik was charged by a federal grand jury in Portland on three-counts of conspiring and attempting to export products in violation of the Export Control Reform Act and the Export Administration Regulations.
  • The indictment notes that he specifically attempted to illegally export a navigation and flight control system from Oregon to Russia through India and made false statements in connection with an export.
  • On 9 October 2025, Kaushik pled guilty to count one of the indictments — conspiring to sell export-controlled aviation components with dual civilian and military applications to end users in Russia.

Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A Eisenberg in the release said that those who “scheme to circumvent US export control laws—especially when it involves technologies with military applications—will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

News
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsUs NewsA ‘fake civilian helicopter’ deal landed a Delhi businessman in US prison for 2.5 years — Here's how
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.