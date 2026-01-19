A ‘fake civilian helicopter’ deal landed a Delhi businessman in US prison for 2.5 years — Here's how

Sanjay Kaushik, a 58-year-old businessman from Delhi has been sentenced to 2.5 years (30 months) in prison, followed by three years (36 months) of supervised release, by the US courts after being caught trying to sell controlled aviation components and a navigation and flight control system to end users in Russia.
According to an official release from the United States Department of Justice's Office of Public Affairs last week, Kaushik on 15 January was sentenced for “conspiring to illegally export aviation components from Oregon (US) to Russia”.
Here's how a ‘fake civilian helicopter’ deal landed Delhi businessman Sanjay Kaushik in US prison.
Documents showed that court proceedings began in early September 2023. The US Justice Department has accused Kaushik of violating the Export Control Reform Act, and a federal court sentenced the 58-year-old to 30 months in federal prison and 36 months of supervised release.
Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A Eisenberg in the release said that those who “scheme to circumvent US export control laws—especially when it involves technologies with military applications—will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
