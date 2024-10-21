Former US President Trump visited a McDonald's in Pennsylvania on October 20, sparking allegations of a staged event. Critics pointed to a notice claiming the branch was closed, questioning the authenticity of Trump's actions while interacting with customers and serving at the drive-thru.

Former US President Donald Trump’s appearance at a McDonald's in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania, on October 20 (local time). Soon, social media users began alleging that the event was "staged" and "fake." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Several claimed that Trump did not actually work at the McDonald's outlet. An image of a notice apparently stating that the branch was closed on that day seemingly supported these claims.

At the event, Donald Trump was seen working at the fry station and serving voters at the drive-thru window. A large crowd had gathered outside the restaurant, located in Bucks County, a critical swing voter region near Philadelphia. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While interacting with customers and employees, Trump also shared his belief that Vice President Kamala Harris - who was celebrating her 60th birthday on October 20 - had lied about working at McDonald's during her college years. He took the opportunity to wish her a happy birthday as well.

In the upcoming US elections, Trump is battling with Harris to become the president once again.

Soon after, some users posted images of a notice displayed at the McDonald's, suggesting that the branch was closed that day, leading them to believe the event was staged. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One user on X (formerly Twitter) remarked that the outlet wasn’t open, and the whole event seemed fake.

“So the place wasn’t even open. It was all staged and fake. He didn’t work for real at a McDonalds. It was a staged fraud just like every other event," the user wrote while sharing a photograph of the notice.

Notice at McDonald's The alleged notice outside the McDonald's explains that the branch is closed to accommodate Trump’s visit, at his campaign's request. It further clarifies that, although McDonald's is not a political organisation, the local branch is proud to host the event. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Reddit, one user sarcastically commented, “I love when rich people cosplay as the common man."