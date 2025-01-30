‘Fake orgasm’ at 2025 Super Bowl: Sydney Sweeney joins Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan for new commercial

Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal have come together again to recreate a famous scene from their 1989 film When Harry Met Sally. The duo reprise their roles in a 2025 Super Bowl ad for Hellmann’s. Together, they have recreated the iconic “fake orgasm” scene at Katz’s Delicatessen.

In the commercial, Crystal’s character, Harry, jokes about being surprised they were allowed back at the New York restaurant. Ryan's character Sally replies, “Nobody remembers that.”

For those who have not watched the iconic romantic movie, Ryan refers to the original moment in When Harry Met Sally.

During their conversation in the movie, Harry confidently claims that men can always tell when a woman is faking pleasure. Sally, determined to prove him wrong, suddenly moans loudly and convincingly in the middle of the busy restaurant.

Sally immediately attracts the attention of shocked and amused customers. The character dramatically builds up the performance before calmly returning to eating her food as if nothing happened.

In the 2025 Super Bowl commercial, Meg Ryan takes a bite of her sandwich with Hellmann’s mayonnaise and re-enacts the scene. Then comes the classic line, “I’ll have what she’s having.”

In When Harry Met Sally, the legendary punchline was delivered by an elderly woman at a nearby table. In fact, it was played by director Rob Reiner’s real-life mother, Estelle Reiner. This time, it is Sydney Sweeney. The Euphoria actress makes a cameo and delivers the iconic line.

When is Super Bowl 2025? The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs have secured their spots in Super Bowl LIX after winning on Championship Sunday. The big game will be held at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, on February 9, 2025, starting at 6:30 PM ET.