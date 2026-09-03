Family of Bank of America exec killed in Times Square stabbing incident mourns loss, Erin Piacenti was 'preparing to….'

The family of Erin Piacenti, a Bank of America executive who was killed in a stabbing in New York City’s Times Square, shared an emotional statement days after her tragic death. The corporate vice-president at second-biggest US lending bank, who had returned to work after maternity leave, was stabbed brutally stabbed on Monday. It was the first day of joining post maternity leave for the 32-year-old mother of 5-month-old daughter when the shocking incident happened.

Her family revealed in an emotional statement on Wednesday said Piacenti was “preparing to build a life” with her husband and daughter, New York Post reported. According to the statement, relatives of deceased were “devastated” by her unprovoked stabbing death and stated, “Erin’s life was defined not by the circumstances of her death, but instead by the way she lived."

More about deceased Bank of America executive An alumna of University of Pennsylvania and Fordham University School of Law, Piacenti "was deeply devoted to her family and friends, exceptionally bright and accomplished, and was someone who brought warmth and energy to the people around her," the statement added as reported by the New York Post.

A University of Pennsylvania graduate, she studied political science and sang in an a cappella group. She set off in her career as a buyer at Bloomingdale's. Erin Piacenti had joined the lender 18 months ago as a vice president in the business-selection-and-conflicts team.

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The family said, “That life changed incomprehensibly in an instant," adding, “Erin’s career accomplishments .. speak to only a small portion of who she was….To the people who knew and loved her, Erin was a thoughtful daughter and sister, a loyal friend, a devoted partner and companion in every aspect of Frank’s life, and, most recently, an incredibly loving mother to Madison.”

The accused Pamela Cisneros is a 49-year-old mom-of-three who long battled mental illness and was dramatically shot and killed as she tried to charge New York City Police Department (NYPD) cops while clutching a knife in each hand. In the knife attack, a 68-year-old Rhode Island father named Tak Kam was also seriously injured.

Erin Guiltinan – her maiden name – met her life partner, Frank Piacenti, at Fordham University Law school. The two chose to tie the knot on 10 August 2024 after climbing corporate and legal ladders together.

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On Wednesday, a GoFundMe fundraiser was launched just two days after the new mom was killed on her first day back to work. Seeking $500,000 to support Piacenti’s baby girl, the description to the fundraiser states, “Erin and Frank celebrated their second wedding anniversary this summer, had just returned from a family road trip upon her passing, and were preparing to build a life together with their new daughter."