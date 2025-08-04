Fan dies after fall at Oasis Wembley concert; band ‘shocked and saddened’ by tragic incident

A man in his 40s has tragically died after suffering injuries ‘consistent with a fall’ during an Oasis concert at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night, according to the Metropolitan Police.

What happened? The incident occurred around 10.20 pm, prompting immediate response from police officers, Wembley medics, and the London Ambulance Service. Despite their efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Media reports indicate the man may have fallen from the stadium’s upper tier.

A concertgoer who claimed to witness the incident on social media described the scene as “horrific.”

Oasis releases a statement expressing grief Oasis released a statement on Sunday, expressing their grief. “We are shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic death of a fan at our Wembley Stadium concert on Saturday. Together with our bandmates, we offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved,” said the band.

Why did such a tragedy happen? Police believe the stadium's busy environment means several individuals may have witnessed the fall or recorded footage of the moment.

“The stadium was busy, and we believe it is likely a number of people witnessed the incident, or may knowingly or unknowingly have caught it on mobile phone video footage,” said a Metropolitan Police spokesperson. “If you have any information that could help us to confirm what happened, please call 101.”

Wembley Stadium also issued a statement, saying: “Our thoughts go out to his family, who have been informed and are being supported by specially trained police officers.”

Despite the tragedy, the band continued with their scheduled performance on Sunday night — the final date in a five-night run at Wembley.