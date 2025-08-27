Fans joke about skipping work after Taylor Swift's engagement: ‘Check email? Impossible’

The engagement of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has taken over social media. Instagram was flooded with love, while X (formerly Twitter) erupted into a wave of memes declaring: “It’s a love story and Taylor just said yes!”

In a joint Instagram post, Swift wrote: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” alongside photos of the couple in a fairytale-style garden setting while “So High School” played in the background.

The post was met with huge excitement, drawing over 17 million likes by Tuesday afternoon. Even the NFL congratulated the pair. No date for the wedding has yet been revealed.

Fans react to Taylor Swift’s engagement The news sparked an outpouring of joy online, with memes quickly flooding X (formerly Twitter).

One popular post by @CamachoMania read: “How it just felt bringing the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement news to the female Swifty dominated work group chat.” The meme used an old-fashioned painting of a rider on horseback, lantern in hand, racing through a town — a playful nod to Paul Revere spreading urgent news.

Another fan joked about their own excitement, writing: “Girl I just ran through my library (my job) telling anyone around me, Taylor swift is getting married!!”

The enthusiasm spread fast. One user shared: “My daughter called me and was hoping she'd get to be the person to tell me and then I ran throughout my office yelling it to everyone else!”

A further post, this time from @TheDaneMcDonald, used the same vintage rider artwork with the caption: “Sprinting through my office to tell everyone that Taylor Swift is engaged.”

Another wrote: “Taylor and Travis are engaged and you actually expect me to work right now? The royal wedding of our generation is officially in the works, and you still expect me to circle back on an email? Be serious.”

Meanwhile, @rapunzelrry summed up the casual way Swift revealed her news, tweeting: “the concept of taylor swift just casually announcing her engagement at 1 pm on a tuesday.” The post was paired with a GIF of a woman tapping her head in disbelief at a red-carpet event — a perfect expression of how surreal it felt to fans.

How Swift and Kelce’s romance grew Both aged 35, Swift and Kelce began their relationship in 2023 after her concert at Arrowhead Stadium, home to the Kansas City Chiefs. On his “New Heights” podcast, Kelce admitted he was disappointed not to meet her during the show. Their romance became public that September when Swift started appearing at Chiefs games, while Kelce was spotted supporting her at several Eras Tour stops. That tour went on to gross more than $2 billion.

Swift, a 14-time Grammy winner and the only artist to claim four Album of the Year awards, recently revealed her next record, “The Life of a Showgirl”, during an episode of “New Heights”, which Kelce co-hosts with his brother Jason. Known for her lyrical storytelling, the singer has often drawn on personal relationships in her music.