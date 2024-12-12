Former Intel Corp Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger said he would pray and fast on December 12 for all 100,000 Intel employees as they navigate a difficult period.

In a post on the social media platform X on December 8, Gelsinger wrote. “Every Thursday I do a 24 hour prayer and fasting day. This week I'd invite you to join me in praying and fasting for the 100K Intel employees as they navigate this difficult period. Intel and its team is of seminal importance to the future of the industry and US.”

Through his post, he highlighted the importance of the company and the team to the future of the technology industry. Gelsinger resigned as the CEO of Intel on December 1.

Why did Gelsinger resign? According to a Reuters report, Intel Corp's board of directors offered Gelsinger a choice to resign, or else he would have been fired.

The board's concerns were allegedly over insufficient revenue from chip manufacturing contracts with Microsoft and Amazon, a 33 per cent fall in the company's revenue, and a 66 per cent fall in the stock price during Gelsinger's tenure, according to a CTech report cited by the news portal Inc42.

The company also incurred a loss of $16.6 billion as of the third quarter of 2024, according to CNBC.

Gelsinger served as the CEO of the tech giant for nearly four years, as per his LinkedIn profile.

“Leading Intel has been the honor of my lifetime. I am forever grateful for the many colleagues around the world who I have worked with as part of the Intel family and can look back with pride at all that we have accomplished together. Thank you all!” said Gelsinger in a social media post, the day after he resigned.