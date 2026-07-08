FBI amps up bid to arrest Lawrence Bishnoi's aide Goldy Brar, offers $50,000 reward

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar – the “most wanted” gangster and aide of Lawrence Bishnoi.

The FBI said in a post on X, “The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of Satinderjeet Singh, wanted for his alleged involvement in the Lawrence Bishnoi Organized Crime Group which is allegedly engaged in a variety of violent acts in Southern California, and across the United States and Canada.”

Who is Satinderjeet Singh alias ‘Goldy Brar’? The FBI said Satinderjeet Singh is wanted for his alleged involvement in the Lawrence Bishnoi Organized Crime Group which is allegedly engaged in a variety of violent acts in Southern California, and across the United States and Canada.

“These acts include assassinations of political and religious figures, shootings, murders, kidnappings, extortions, assaults, and the trafficking of narcotics and weapons,” the FBI said.

Singh, who has aliases including "Goldy Brar", Satinder Jeet and Satinder Jit Singh Brar, is based in the United States and is the alleged leader of the Group in North America, the FBI said.

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On July 1, 2026, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Singh in the United States District Court, Central District of California, Los Angeles, California, after he was charged with “Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Conspiracy; Conspiracy to Interfere and Attempted Interference with Commerce by Extortion; and Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances.”

The agency added that Singh has ties to Sacramento and Fresno in California, as well as Canada, India and Mexico.

Links to Nijjar's killing in Canada The latest development came hours after US federal prosecutors charged gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and his childhood friend Goldy Brar with allegedly orchestrating the assassination of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18, 2023.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was a well-known Khalistani activist who was fatally shot outside of a Sikh temple in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18 three years ago. Nijjar, who was born in India and was a Canadian citizen, was wanted by Indian authorities at the time of his death.

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The killing sparked tensions between the Canadian and Indian governments, after then-Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that there were “credible allegations” that the Indian government was involved in Nijar's death.

Bishnoi is already in jail in India, while his aide Goldy Brar is still at large.

According to the US Department of Justice, Bishnoi and Brar were among 37 defendants charged in three federal indictments as part of "Operation Hard Ball", a coordinated crackdown targeting India-based organised crime groups allegedly involved in violent crimes, extortion and international narcotics trafficking.

Federal prosecutors alleged that Bishnoi and Brar ordered Nijjar's assassination, in which two gunmen allegedly shot and killed him outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, British Columbia.

The indictments also named other alleged organised crime figures, including Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Ravinder Singh Dhanda.

Prosecutors alleged that Dhanda operated an international drug distribution network, while the Bhagwanpuria gang functioned as a transnational criminal syndicate with members across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

The US authorities said cocaine and firearms were seized during Operation Hard Ball.

The Department of Justice noted that "an indictment is merely an allegation" and that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The charges come against the backdrop of diplomatic tensions that followed Nijjar's killing. Then Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had alleged that there was credible intelligence linking Indian agents to the killing. India rejected the allegations. Relations between the two countries have since improved under Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, with Ottawa signalling that it no longer links India to criminal activities on Canadian soil.