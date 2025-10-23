FBI arrests Heat Guard Terry Rozier in sports betting investigation: Reports

Heat guard Terry Rozier was arrested Thursday in connection with an FBI investigation into sports betting, according to ESPN.

Rozier, 31, had been under scrutiny for unusual betting activity during his time with the Charlotte Hornets from 2019 to 2024, as reported by The New York Post.

The Eastern District of New York and FBI Director Kash Patel are expected to hold a press conference to announce arrests tied to the ongoing investigation, CBS News reported.

Rozier's arrest came just hours after the Heat's season-opening game Wednesday night against the Orlando Magic.

“In March 2023, the NBA was alerted to unusual betting activity related to Terry Rozier’s performance in a game between Charlotte and New Orleans,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said earlier this year.

At the time, the NBA said it found no evidence that Rozier violated league rules.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said earlier this week on the “Pat McAfee Show” that the league is actively collaborating with sportsbooks as legalised sports betting continues to expand, the New York Post reported.

“We've asked some of our partners to pull back some of the prop bets, especially when they’re on two-way players, guys who don’t have the same stake in the competition, where it’s too easy to manipulate something, which seems otherwise small and inconsequential to the overall score,” Silver said Tuesday.

Rozier's career Before joining the Miami Heat, Terry Rozier spent four seasons with the Boston Celtics, where he built a reputation as a tough defender and a clutch performer in the playoffs, CBS News reported.

Drafted by Boston in 2015, Rozier initially played a limited role but gradually earned more playing time under coach Brad Stevens.

By the 2017–18 season, he became a key contributor, stepping into the starting lineup following injuries to Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward.

Terry Rozier played a total of 272 games with the Boston Celtics, averaging 7.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game before being traded to the Charlotte Hornets in 2019.

