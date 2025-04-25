FBI arrests Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan for helping immigrant ‘evade arrest’; Kash Patel, Elon Musk react

FBI chief Kash Patel informed that Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested by the FBI on charges of obstructing an immigration arrest operation last week.

Judge Hannah Dugan, a Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge, is under federal investigation for allegedly helping an undocumented immigrant evade arrest by federal agents. According to multiple reports, Dugan is accused of allowing the individual to hide in her jury room.

“We believe Judge Dugan intentionally misdirected federal agents away from the subject to be arrested in her courthouse, Eduardo Flores Ruiz, allowing the subject — an illegal alien — to evade arrest", Kash Patel wrote on X.

“Thankfully our agents chased down the perp on foot and he’s been in custody since, but the Judge’s obstruction created increased danger to the public”, Kash Patel added.

The arrest was also hailed by Elon Musk, who posted on X ‘More judicial corruption …’

What to know about Hannah Dugan? Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan, a respected figure in Wisconsin’s legal community for nearly three decades, is currently under federal investigation following allegations that she assisted an undocumented immigrant in evading detention by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents at the courthouse last week.

According to multiple reports, ICE officers arrived at the Milwaukee County Courthouse with an arrest warrant for a man scheduled to appear before Judge Dugan. It is alleged that Judge Dugan, upon learning of their presence, permitted the individual to hide in her jury room—an area typically reserved for the judge and jurors—thereby preventing the agents from carrying out the arrest.

Judge Dugan, who has served on the Milwaukee County bench for nine years and was re-elected unopposed in 2022, has built her career around civil law, legal aid, and civic leadership.

She has also held roles such as executive director of Catholic Charities and president of the Milwaukee Bar Association. Her current term as a circuit court judge is due to expire in 2028.