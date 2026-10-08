FBI arrests teen after alleged ISIS-inspired Mall of America terror plot: Inside the undercover sting

The FBI has arrested an 18-year-old man accused of planning a terrorist attack at the Mall of America in Minnesota after an undercover operation in which agents allegedly supplied him with an AK-47 and ammunition.

According to an AP report, Sheikhdoon Abdullahi Mohamud was arrested on Tuesday in a public park in Richfield after allegedly paying $600 to an undercover FBI employee posing as a member of ISIS for an assault rifle and 200 rounds of ammunition, according to a federal criminal complaint.

Authorities said the operation disrupted an alleged plan to attack the Mall of America, one of the largest shopping centres in the United States.

Here is what is known about the case.

Who is the suspect? Mohamud, 18, is an American-born US citizen of Somali descent, according to US Attorney Daniel Rosen.

He appeared in federal court in St. Paul on Wednesday for his initial hearing.

It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

What did the FBI allege? According to the criminal complaint, Mohamud repeatedly discussed plans to attack the Mall of America in messages exchanged with a confidential source.

Investigators allege that he intended to target non-Muslims at the shopping centre on October 24, when a Hmong arts celebration was scheduled.

Rosen said the teenager had expressed an intention to kill potentially 30 to 60 people.

The FBI intervened before he could allegedly carry out the plan, authorities said.

How did the FBI sting work? The investigation involved an undercover FBI employee who posed as a member of ISIS.

According to the complaint, Mohamud communicated with the confidential informant for months before the FBI supplied him with the weapon and ammunition.

He allegedly paid $600 for an AK-47 and 200 rounds of ammunition.

Agents arrested him immediately after the transaction in Richfield, several miles northwest of the Mall of America.

The operation allowed investigators to document the alleged weapons purchase while preventing the suspect from obtaining the firearm through an independent source.

When did the investigation begin? The FBI first became aware of Mohamud in December 2024, according to the complaint.

That was also when the confidential source began exchanging messages with him.

By May 2025, investigators had become sufficiently concerned about his activities that FBI agents went to his home.

According to the complaint, Mohamud's mother told agents that he was still at school and contacted his father. His father declined to speak with the agents and said he would provide their contact information to his lawyer.

The investigation subsequently continued for nearly two years before the arrest.

Why was ISIS mentioned? The criminal complaint alleges that Mohamud expressed admiration for recent terrorist attacks and showed interest in travelling to Somalia to join ISIS.

Investigators said he ultimately decided against travelling because he could not afford the trip.

Instead, according to the complaint, he allegedly turned his attention to carrying out an attack in the US, with the Mall of America identified as his target.

The allegations describe an alleged progression from interest in ISIS to discussions about a specific domestic target and, eventually, an attempt to obtain a firearm and ammunition.

Why was the Mall of America allegedly targeted? The complaint says Mohamud intended to attack the mall on October 24, coinciding with a scheduled Hmong arts celebration.

Authorities have not indicated that the event itself was the reason for the alleged targeting beyond its presence at the mall on the date identified in the messages.

The Mall of America is a major public gathering place in Bloomington, Minnesota, making an alleged attack there potentially capable of causing large numbers of casualties.

What did the US attorney say? US Attorney Daniel Rosen praised the FBI investigation and said agents had identified the threat before the alleged plan could be executed.

“This was a radicalized young man who needed to be watched,” Rosen said.

He also urged parents to take seriously any indication that a child may be becoming radicalised, particularly if federal law enforcement has raised concerns with the family.

What next? Mohamud has been arrested and appeared in federal court, but the allegations in the criminal complaint have not been established at trial.

The federal case will now proceed through the court system, where prosecutors will have to prove the charges against him.

The FBI's operation is also likely to draw attention because undercover agents supplied the alleged suspect with the firearm and ammunition used to establish the final stage of the investigation.

Authorities have said the intervention prevented the alleged attack from taking place.

(with AP inputs)

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