FBI Director Kash Patel pushes back against Elon Musk’s productivity questions: ’For now, please pause any responses’

FBI Director Kash Patel has reportedly taken a firm stance in response to Elon Musk’s inquiry about the agency's productivity. Patel has directed his staff to ignore Musk's request, signalling a clear message: the FBI will conduct its internal assessments without outside interference.

Kash Patel’s directive suggests resistance to external scrutiny, particularly from Musk, who has become a prominent voice in corporate and government accountability discussions.

MESSAGE FROM THE DIRECTOR

All,

FBI personnel may have received an email from OPM requesting information. The FBI, through the Office of the Director, is in charge of all of our review processes, and will conduct reviews in accordance with FBI procedures. When and if further information is required, we will coordinate the responses. For now, please pause any responses.

Thank you,

Kash Patel

Trump to name FBI chief Patel as acting ATF director After winning Senate approval, Patel was sworn in Friday as FBI director despite Democrats' concerns about the steadfast Trump ally's plans to overhaul the FBI radically.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump will name newly confirmed FBI Director Kash Patel as the acting head of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Reuters reported.

Patel, a Trump loyalist, will run the FBI, the nation's most prominent law enforcement agency, at a time of growing upheaval while also leading the ATF, which enforces US gun laws.

Patel would be one of several Trump administration officials to take on two roles.

Felt proud to see Kash Patel take oath on Bhagavad Gita: Relative in Gujarat A relative of FBI director Kash Patel said on Saturday that the people of his native village in Gujarat were proud to see him take oath on the Bhagavad Gita and keep India’s culture alive.

New York-born Patel (44), who belongs to the Patidar community, has become the first Indian-American to lead the premier law enforcement agency of the United States. He took oath as the ninth director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Thursday.

