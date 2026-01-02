FBI foils New Year’s eve grocery store attack plot in North Carolina, arrests 18-year-old linked to ISIS

The FBI announced on Friday (January 2) that it had thwarted a planned attack on a grocery store and fast-food restaurant in Mint Hill, North Carolina, according to AP report.

Authorities arrested 18-year-old Christian Sturdivant, who officials said was inspired by the Islamic State (IS) group and had pledged loyalty to the extremist organization, the report stated.

Sturdivant was charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terror organization. He remains in federal custody following a court appearance on Friday, with a follow-up hearing scheduled for January 7.

IS inspiration and online activity An FBI affidavit revealed that Sturdivant came under investigation last month after officials identified social media posts linked to him that expressed support for IS. The posts included images of a ballistic vest and promoted violence, while the account name referenced Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the late IS leader.

Sturdivant communicated with someone online who he believed supported his plans. In reality, the individual was an undercover FBI agent who acted as an encouraging confidant.

Earlier FBI contact The affidavit notes that Sturdivant had previously been on the FBI’s radar in January 2022, when he was a minor. Authorities said he had been in contact with an IS member in Europe and received instructions to dress in black, knock on doors, and commit attacks with a hammer. On one occasion, he reportedly set out for a neighbor’s house armed with a hammer and knife but was restrained by his grandfather.

Targeted locations and ongoing investigation Russ Ferguson, US Attorney for western North Carolina, declined to identify the grocery store and fast-food restaurant targeted due to the ongoing investigation. Both establishments are located in Mint Hill, a small residential community near Charlotte.



