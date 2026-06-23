FBI expands probe as two more arrested from Missouri, Washington in foiled plot against Trump's White House UFC event

Two additional suspects from Missouri and Washington have been arrested in connection with an alleged plot to attack a UFC event hosted by US President Donald Trump at the White House earlier this month, according to authorities.

William Lee Spartacus Falkner, a resident of Belfair, Washington, was taken into custody on Friday and charged with conspiracy to commit murder, court records filed Monday in the Western District of Washington show. Jordan W. Rincker, 28, was arrested on Sunday and faces the same charge of conspiracy to commit murder in the Western District of Missouri, reported AP.

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The US Department of Justice said that five individuals from several states, including Ohio, Missouri, Nebraska, and California, were initially taken into custody on federal charges.

"Law enforcement continues to do what it does – move to disrupt and hold accountable those allegedly plotting to do harm on the White House Grounds on June 14," Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche mentioned in a news release.

An attorney appointed to represent Falkner did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent by email, while court documents do not indicate whether Rincker has secured legal representation. Neither defendant has yet entered a plea.

Prosecutors allege that Jordan W. Rincker provided money to several members of the conspiracy and received items such as weapons, a 3D printer, a computer, and other equipment. They claim he also agreed to manufacture components for drones.

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What does FBI affidavit say about Rincker? However, according to an FBI affidavit, Rincker told investigators that he never intended to use the 3D printer to help build drones. Instead, he said he wanted the printer for personal use to create and sell handcrafted items.

The FBI affidavit states Falkner allegedly exchanged messages with other members of the group regarding his ability to obtain and operate drones, as well as discussions about potential tactics and the types of explosives that could be used in the planned attack.

The affidavit also mentions that after reports emerged that authorities had foiled the alleged plot, Falkner sent a text message to another participant saying, "Work trip is cancelled. My boss got picked up," along with a link to an article describing the initial arrests connected to the case.

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According to investigators, the suspects subscribed to extremist conspiracy theories and allegedly believed that carrying out the attack would help undermine government stability.

Who is Tycen Proper? The probe was launched after the mother of a man from Ohio alerted authorities about her concerns regarding her son's recent gun purchases and his online activities, according to an FBI affidavit submitted in the case.

According to the FBI affidavit, 19-year-old Tycen Proper told investigators that he belonged to a group seeking to spark a revolution by targeting government officials. Authorities allege the group planned to deploy drones carrying explosives at the event and then open fire on attendees as they fled in panic.

Also Read | Dana White explains why UFC won't return to the White House

Proper has been charged with multiple offenses, including firearms violations and the attempted murder of a federal officer or employee of the US.

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“Mr Proper appreciates the serious nature of the charges currently pending against him and will address them appropriately in court at the right time. For now, we are going to move the case forward one step at a time,” Proper's attorney, Joe Patituce, stated on Monday.

Meanwhile, investigators seized several high-powered weapons from some of the suspects and examined encrypted messages exchanged among about 20 individuals. The communications allegedly included detailed maps, aerial images of the targeted area, and discussions about establishing a “safe house” and planning escape routes following the proposed attack, according to court documents.

However, the records do not clearly indicate how close the group came to acquiring the capability to execute the alleged plot before authorities intervened.

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Many suspects and alleged co-conspirators told investigators that they did not personally intend to take part in any violent acts, claiming they only planned to observe the actions of others.

One individual told investigators that he had intended to attend the UFC event as a protester but was forced to return home when his vehicle broke down. Court filings also indicate that although members of the group discussed using explosive-equipped drones, they were still in the process of trying to obtain the necessary equipment when authorities disrupted the alleged plot.

Authorities first became aware of the potential threat on June 10, four days before the mixed martial arts event held on the South Lawn of the White House. Federal investigators stated they thwarted the planned attack several days before the June 14 event took place.

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(With inputs from agency)

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X