FBI probes ‘ISIS-inspired terror act’ after explosives lit outside New York mayor Mamdani’s official residence

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and New York officials have launched an investigation into “an act of ISIS-inspired terrorism” after protestors ignited suspicious devices near Gracie Mansion, the official residence of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, BBC reported Monday.

Advertisement

The development comes nearly two days after an anti-Islam protest took place outside Mamdani's official residence in New York City. On 5 March, two groups staged demonstrations close to Mamdani's official residence. Conservative influencer Jake Lang organised the anti-Islam protest, called “Stop the Islamic Takeover of New York City, Stop New York City Public Muslim Prayer.” The demonstration witnessed 20 participants. A counter-protest was also underway, called “Run the Nazis out of New York City, Stand Against Hate”, which saw participation from 125 people at its peak.

Here's what happened On 5 March, the two groups were carrying out protests in areas designated by the police. However, tensions soon escalated, and just before noon, a demonstrator associated with Lang's group used pepper spray against counterprotesters. Following this, an 18-year-old protestor, allegedly from the counterprotest group, ignited a suspicious device and hurled it towards the area where Lang's group was demonstrating, but it landed in a crosswalk close to police officers. The accused then reportedly took a second device from a 19-year-old, lit it, and dropped it on East End Avenue before both protestors were detained.

Advertisement

Also Read | Vikas Khanna hosts Zohran Mamdani for Iftar — They go back 25 years

Was Mamdani inside his residence? According to an NBC News report, Mamdani and his wife, first lady Rama Duwaji, were both inside Gracie Mansion at the time of the incident. Joe Calvello, a spokesperson for New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, said that he and his wife were safe.

What did the police say? According to New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, the suspicious devices, which were both ignited and at least one of which was thrown, "could have caused serious injury or death." During a press briefing on Monday (local time), Tisch added, "We were fortunate that the devices used this weekend did not cause the kind of harm that they were certainly capable of causing. But luck is never a strategy. Devices like these have the potential to cause devastating harm."

Advertisement

She also said that an analysis of the devices, which were described as being smaller than a football and seemed to be wrapped in jars with black tape, showed that they were made of triacetone triperoxide," a dangerous and highly volatile homemade explosive."

The report suggests that the devices were fashioned out of glass bottles and were filled with explosive material, and surrounded by fragmentation, or nuts, and bolts, with a firework-type fuse.

The FBI, in a post on X, wrote that the agency, along with the New York Police Department (NYPD), confirmed that the suspicious items hurled at Mamdani's residence were improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Additionally, the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) will be conducting interviews, reviewing videos, collecting evidence, and chasing down all leads."

Mamdani's remarks on anti-Islam protest Hours after the incident, Mamdani on Sunday, said that the anti-Islam protest was rooted in bigotry and racism, adding that what followed was “even more disturbing. ” Mamdani added that violence at a protest is unacceptable and that the attempt to use an explosive device that can hurt others is not only criminal, but also reprehensible and the antithesis of who we are.

Advertisement

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.