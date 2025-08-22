‘No one above law…': Kash Patel as FBI searches John Bolton's house after he rapped Trump's tariffs as 'unforced error'

“No one is above the law… @FBI agents on a mission,” FBI director Kash Patel posted on X, as the federal probing agency raided the Maryland home of former Trump administration national security adviser John Bolton, as part of an investigation into the handling of classified documents, stated US media reports.

FBI's search at John Bolton's Maryland home comes after the former US National Security Adviser criticised Washington’s handling of ties with India, calling its policy “confused," and questioned the tariffs imposed on New Delhi while Beijing escapes similar measures.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, John Bolton said the India-US relationship is currently in “a very bad place" and stated that Donald Trump is a very “abberational president.”

What did John Bolton say John Bolton had pointed out that India faces a 25 per cent penalty on its imports for continuing to buy Russian oil and gas, while China — despite importing far more — has not faced similar sanctions.

“Leaving India hanging out to dry as the only country to which punitive action has been taken obviously leads a lot of people to conclude that the United States has given up on India. I do worry that India is being driven closer to Russia and China," said Bolton.

Why did FBI raid John Bolton's house? According to a report by NBC News, a source privy of the matter said the FBI's raid at John Bolton's house is a part of “national security investigation in search of classified records."

The probe is eyeing multiple instances of the use of classified documents in leaks to news media.

The investigation into John Bolton began during the Biden administration, but did not go further before President Joe Biden left office in January, as per earlier reports. Who is John Bolton? John Bolton, who served as Donald Trump’s third national security adviser for 17 months, frequently clashed with the then president on issues including Iran, Afghanistan and North Korea, reported AP.

Last week, Trump lashed out against Bolton after the former advisor criticised the POTUS for agreeing to host a ‘high-stakes’ meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska's Anchorage.