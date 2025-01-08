The FBI has released a chilling new image of Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the terrorist responsible for the deadly New Year's Day attack in New Orleans, as authorities continue piecing together the events leading up to the tragedy. The high-resolution photo, taken in October 2024, shows Jabbar calmly riding a bicycle through the city's French Quarter.

Dressed in a blue t-shirt, baseball cap, and wearing Meta smart glasses, the image was captured by a security camera and is part of an ongoing investigation into Jabbar’s pre-attack activities. Investigators believe Jabbar used the glasses to stream and record footage of the area, potentially scouting locations for his planned massacre.

The release of the image comes as the FBI reveals Jabbar had visited New Orleans at least twice before the deadly attack. He recorded videos along parts of Bourbon Street in October and November 2024, using the footage as part of his preparation.

During the attack on New Year's Day, Jabbar drove a pickup truck through a crowd of pedestrians in the French Quarter, killing 14 people and injuring over 30 others. The rampage also involved Jabbar opening fire on responding police officers.

Authorities discovered an Islamic State group flag inside Jabbar's truck. Police were able to end the terror attack in a shootout, killing Jabbar before he could detonate two homemade bombs he had planted along the street. Security footage shows Jabbar had hidden the bombs in plastic coolers, but they were not activated before his death.

The FBI is asking the public for help, urging anyone who may have seen Jabbar in the French Quarter between 2.00 pm and 6.00 pm on October 31, 2024, to contact the agency at 1-800-CALL-FBI. Authorities said they are working to gather additional details about Jabbar’s movements and plans leading up to the horrific attack.

