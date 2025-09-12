FBI reveals Charlie Kirk's shooter Tyler Robinson's message before and after the killing: ‘Leaving rifle in bush’

After releasing photos of the “person of the interest” in connection with Charlie Kirk's murder, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has now confirmed that they have got the custody of Tyler Robinson who left messages before and after killing the conservative activist.

“I need to retrieve a rifle from a drop point. Leaving a rifle in the bush,” FBI cited Kirk's shooter messages, according to Russia Today.

“On evening of September 11, a family member of Tyler Robinson reached to a family friend who contacted the Washington Country Sheriff's Office with information that Robinson had confessed to them or implied he committed the incident. The information was relayed to the Utah County Sheriff's Office and scene investigators at Utah Valley University."