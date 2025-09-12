FBI reveals Charlie Kirk's shooter Tyler Robinson's message before and after the killing: ‘Leaving rifle in bush’

After releasing photos of the “person of the interest” in connection with Charlie Kirk's murder, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has now confirmed that Tyler Robinson is in the custody. He left messages before and after killing the conservative activist. His message included “leaving a rifle in the bush”.

During a news conference, Utah Governor Spencer Cox was joined by FBI Director Kash Patel and other officials to announce the arrest.

“The content of these messages included messages affiliated with the contact tire, stating a need to retrieve a rifle from a drop point. Leaving a rifle in the bush. Messages related to visually watching the area where a rifle was left and a message referring to having left rifle wrapped in a towel. The messages also refer to engraving bullets . Messages from the contact tire also mention that he had changed outfits," Utah Governor Spencer Cox revealed FBI details, according to Russia Today.

“We got him. On evening of September 11, a family member of Tyler Robinson reached to a family friend who contacted the Washington Country Sheriff's Office with information that Robinson had confessed to them or implied he committed the incident. The information was relayed to the Utah County Sheriff's Office and scene investigators at Utah Valley University," he said.

He added, “This information was also conveyed to FBI. Investigators reviewed video footage from UVU surveillance and identified Robinson on UVU campus in a gray Dodge Challenger at approximately 8:29 am on September 10., in which he is observed on video in plain maroon t-shirt light coloured shorts, a black hat with white logo and light coloured shoes. When encountered by investigators Washington County on September 12 early morning hours, Robinson was observed …with surveillance images.”

The FBI had also offered a reward of up to $100,000 for information that helps identify and arrest the person responsible for Kirk's murder.

Kirk was fatally shot while speaking onstage at an outdoor amphitheater at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. A well-known activist, author, and podcast host, Kirk played a key role in rallying young voter support for Trump and the Republican Party. As co-founder and president of the conservative student organisation Turning Point USA, Kirk was visiting Utah Valley as part of a scheduled 15-stop "American Comeback Tour" on college campuses across the US.