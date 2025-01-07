The man responsible for the deadly New Year's Day truck attack in New Orleans, which killed 14 people, visited the city twice before the incident and filmed the French Quarter using Meta smart glasses, federal investigators revealed. Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, made two trips to the city in October and November, during which he recorded video as he cycled through the historic district, plotting his deadly assault.

According to FBI officials, Jabbar used Meta’s smart glasses, capable of recording and livestreaming video, during these visits. “He was actively recording video on his bicycle while plotting this hideous attack,” said FBI spokesperson Myrthil. Jabbar wore the same glasses during the January 1 attack but did not activate them to livestream.

Explosives placed before deadly assault In addition to the video footage, the FBI released images showing Jabbar placing two containers with explosive devices in the French Quarter just before the attack. At approximately 2 am on New Year's Day, Jabbar left one device in a cooler at the junction of Bourbon Street and St. Peter Street. Another was placed in a bucket at Bourbon Street and Toulouse Street. “One of the containers was moved by a bystander, but both devices were recovered undetonated,” the FBI confirmed.

Fatal shootout with police Jabbar's violent rampage culminated in a deadly shootout with police on Bourbon Street. After ramming his rented pickup truck into a crowd of revelers, Jabbar exited the vehicle wearing a ballistic vest and helmet and opened fire, wounding at least two officers. Police returned fire, fatally shooting Jabbar at the scene. “This was a coordinated, targeted attack on innocent civilians, and police acted swiftly to neutralize the threat,” said Raia, an FBI official.

Investigation ongoing; No signs of accomplices Federal investigators continue to piece together the details of Jabbar’s attack. Despite initial suspicions, the FBI believes Jabbar acted alone, with no confirmed accomplices. “All investigative details we have now support that Jabbar acted alone,” Raia stated. Authorities are still exploring potential connections with other associates in the US and abroad.

Bomb-making materials found at Jabbar’s home As part of their investigation, federal agents discovered bomb-making materials at Jabbar’s Houston home, including RDX, a powerful chemical compound commonly available in the US. The FBI also found similar materials at his rental home in New Orleans. “These materials were used to construct the IEDs Jabbar planted in the French Quarter,” said ATF Special Agent Joshua Jackson, who credited local law enforcement for responding quickly and preventing the devices from detonating.

The attack on Bourbon Street, a popular tourist destination known for its lively New Year’s Eve celebrations, left 14 dead and dozens injured. Jabbar’s motives remain unclear, though authorities are continuing their investigation. “We are still conducting tests and gathering evidence,” Jackson added, “but thanks to quick action by law enforcement, the potential for further loss of life was minimized.”