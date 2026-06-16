FBI says ‘planned attacks’ targeting White House UFC event were foiled; multiple suspects arrested

US law enforcement agencies have disrupted what officials described as "planned attacks" targeting the UFC event held at the White House over the weekend to mark President Donald Trump's birthday celebrations, according to FBI Director Kash Patel.

The nature of the alleged threat has not yet been disclosed, though authorities said further details would be released once criminal charges are formally unsealed.

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Multiple suspects in custody Five individuals were arrested in a multi-state operation spanning Ohio, Missouri and California, according to a law enforcement official familiar with the investigation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the information had not yet been made public.

Authorities have not revealed whether the suspects were connected to one another or provided details on the intended targets or methods of the alleged attacks.

FBI learned of threat days before event In a post on X on Tuesday, Patel said the FBI became aware of the potential threat on June 10, four days before the UFC event took place on the South Lawn of the White House.

"The FBI learned about the possible threat on June 10, four days before the mixed martial arts extravaganza on the White House's South Lawn, and thanks to the rapid action of the FBI, our partners, and the Department of Justice in a multi-state operation, multiple individuals are now in custody and allegedly planned attacks were stopped cold," Patel wrote.

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The FBI director credited coordination among federal and local law enforcement agencies for preventing the alleged plot from advancing.

Secret Service highlights security response US Secret Service Director Sean Curran said investigators worked continuously to identify those involved.

"The Secret Service worked around the clock to identify those responsible and hold them accountable," Curran said in a statement.

The Secret Service has not indicated whether the suspects ever gained access to the event venue or posed an immediate threat to attendees.

White House hosted UFC event for Trump's birthday The UFC event was held on Sunday at the White House as part of celebrations tied to Trump's 80th birthday and the upcoming 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

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The mixed martial arts showcase on the White House South Lawn drew widespread attention and formed part of a broader series of commemorative events promoted by the administration.

Trump has frequently attended UFC events and maintains a close relationship with senior figures in the organisation.

Trump says he was not briefed Speaking to reporters in Évian-les-Bains, France, where he was attending the G7 Summit, Trump said he had not yet been informed about the alleged plot.

"I have not been briefed on it," Trump said when asked about the reported threat.

The White House has not issued additional comments on the arrests.

More details expected Officials said additional information about the investigation, including the identities of those arrested, the alleged motive and the specific nature of the planned attacks, is expected to become public after court documents and criminal charges are unsealed later on Tuesday.

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For now, authorities say the alleged threat was neutralised before it could be carried out, with multiple suspects remaining in custody as the investigation continues.