FBI to investigate Biden era’s mysteries — White House cocaine, SCOTUS abortion opinion leak, and pipe bomb case

The FBI will reopen its investigation into the 2023 discovery of cocaine inside the White House, a case that had previously closed without identifying a suspect. A small bag containing the drug was found in a storage cubby near the West Wing entrance while President Joe Biden and his family were away from Washington.

Dan Bongino, a conservative commentator recently appointed as FBI deputy director, announced the move on X (formerly Twitter), writing: “I’ve requested weekly briefings on the status of this case. The American people deserve transparency and accountability.”

The incident became a flashpoint for Republican criticism. Then former President Donald Trump at the time suggested without evidence that only someone from the “Biden inner circle” could be responsible.

A White House spokesperson in 2023 dismissed such claims as “incredibly irresponsible.” The Biden administration declined to comment on the FBI's renewed investigation.

SCOTUS abortion opinion leak back under scrutiny The bureau is also reopening the probe into the 2022 leak of the Supreme Court’s draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which signaled the court’s move to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The leak was first published on May 2, 2022, triggering widespread outrage and protests. A court-led investigation later failed to determine the source.

Trump called the leaker “slime” at the time and demanded the media involved be jailed until they revealed their source. Bongino echoed conservative frustration on Monday, writing:

“The leak compromised the integrity of our highest court and must be fully investigated.”

Bongino suggests whistleblowers raised alarms Without offering evidence, Bongino claimed to have received insider tips.

“Multiple whistleblowers have told me they’re suspicious the cocaine evidence could match a member of the inner Biden circle,” he posted on X.

No DNA or fingerprint match was found during the original Secret Service investigation.

Pipe bomb case also gets renewed attention In addition to the White House and Supreme Court cases, Bongino announced increased resources for the unresolved case of the pipe bombs planted near the Democratic and Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington on January 5, 2021.

The FBI previously released video footage of a masked suspect placing the devices, which were later defused. The person has never been publicly identified.